BlackRock Increases Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.72MM shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 1.18MM shares and 2.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 216.22% and an increase in total ownership of 4.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.82% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is $34.34. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.82% from its latest reported closing price of $28.90.

The projected annual revenue for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is $63MM, an increase of 280.69%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.14.

Fund Sentiment

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 20.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RYTM is 0.2329%, an increase of 368.8874%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.68% to 71,168K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 7,026,892 shares representing 12.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,364,094 shares, representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 605.66% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 6,306,866 shares representing 11.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,395,600 shares, representing an increase of 30.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 812.36% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 6,062,702 shares representing 10.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,125,062 shares, representing an increase of 31.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 901.63% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 5,471,067 shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,871,067 shares, representing an increase of 10.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 430.53% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 5,016,580 shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,928,380 shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RYTM by 127.85% over the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rhythm is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with rare genetic diseases of obesity. Early-onset severe obesity may result from genetic variants within the melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, a key hypothalamic pathway that regulates hunger, caloric intake, and energy expenditure, consequently affecting body weight. Rhythm is developing setmelanotide for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity that arise due to an impaired pathway, as setmelanotide has shown the potential to restore impaired pathway function.

