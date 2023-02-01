BlackRock Increases Position in RH (RH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of RH (RH). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1.45MM shares and 6.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.58% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.59% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for RH is $313.84. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $388.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.59% from its latest reported closing price of $311.99.

The projected annual revenue for RH is $3,713MM, a decrease of 0.21%. The projected annual EPS is $25.04, a decrease of 21.78%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 801 funds or institutions reporting positions in RH. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 5.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RH is 0.3288%, an increase of 7.9254%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 22,520K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 2,360,000 shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,170,000 shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RH by 27.80% over the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 1,773,069 shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 1,129,647 shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042,540 shares, representing an increase of 7.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RH by 3.25% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 950,000 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 685,583 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675,010 shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RH by 4.19% over the last quarter.

RH Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RH is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers its collections through its retail galleries across North America, the Company’s multiple Source Books, and online at RH.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTeen.com and Waterworks.com.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.