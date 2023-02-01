BlackRock Increases Position in Republic Services (RSG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.82MM shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 20.66MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.78% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.39% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Republic Services is $154.02. The forecasts range from a low of $140.39 to a high of $181.65. The average price target represents an increase of 23.39% from its latest reported closing price of $124.82.

The projected annual revenue for Republic Services is $14,707MM, an increase of 13.71%. The projected annual EPS is $5.08, an increase of 10.71%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1775 funds or institutions reporting positions in Republic Services. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RSG is 0.3630%, a decrease of 0.6018%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 210,171K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 7,878,073 shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,117,444 shares, representing a decrease of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 9.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,125,578 shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,048,161 shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,575,136 shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,226,762 shares, representing a decrease of 29.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 4,930,315 shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,033,527 shares, representing a decrease of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 13.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,655,433 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,614,924 shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 8.44% over the last quarter.

Republic Services Declares $0.50 Dividend

Republic Services said on October 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($1.98 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $124.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.75%, the lowest has been 1.33%, and the highest has been 2.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Republic Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection companies, transfer stations, recycling centers, landfills and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its customers across the country. Its 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

