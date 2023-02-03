BlackRock Increases Position in Repay Holdings (RPAY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.65MM shares of Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 6.39MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.62% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.26% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Repay Holdings is $11.24. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.26% from its latest reported closing price of $10.29.

The projected annual revenue for Repay Holdings is $318MM, an increase of 18.39%. The projected annual EPS is $0.92, an increase of 2,082.55%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repay Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RPAY is 0.1438%, a decrease of 36.4138%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.20% to 97,952K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,739,098 shares representing 11.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,007,439 shares, representing a decrease of 13.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 48.59% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 5,342,494 shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,951,883 shares, representing an increase of 26.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 19.71% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 5,214,727 shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,241,300 shares, representing an increase of 18.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 25.79% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,915,000 shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,815,000 shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 43.29% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,800,812 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,727,927 shares, representing a decrease of 68.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 64.23% over the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.