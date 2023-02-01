BlackRock Increases Position in Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.86MM shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (RLMD). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.39MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 34.50% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 437.01% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Relmada Therapeutics is $21.80. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 437.01% from its latest reported closing price of $4.06.

The projected annual revenue for Relmada Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-3.40.

Fund Sentiment

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Relmada Therapeutics. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 6.32%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RLMD is 0.2918%, an increase of 41.4579%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.91% to 26,180K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rtw Investments holds 2,644,475 shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,637,581 shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 74.40% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,383,478 shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,350 shares, representing an increase of 94.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 3,448.66% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,078,220 shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659,220 shares, representing an increase of 20.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 108.85% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,000,000 shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 1,518,056 shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270,072 shares, representing a decrease of 49.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLMD by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Its experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada' s lead program, REL-1017, is a novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 has entered late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults.

