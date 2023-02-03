BlackRock Increases Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.50MM shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.11MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.34% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.58% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals is $63.65. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 28.58% from its latest reported closing price of $49.50.

The projected annual revenue for Reata Pharmaceuticals is $27MM, an increase of 755.99%. The projected annual EPS is $-8.60.

Fund Sentiment

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reata Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 9.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RETA is 0.1502%, a decrease of 4.6564%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.84% to 32,743K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

CPMG holds 2,896,901 shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,810,647 shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,572,266 shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,009,660 shares, representing a decrease of 155.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RETA by 65.71% over the last quarter.

HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 1,441,286 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,583,365 shares, representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RETA by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 1,239,000 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata's two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. Bardoxolone and omaveloxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

