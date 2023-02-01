BlackRock Increases Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.58MM shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.53MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.52% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.74% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for RCI Hospitality Holdings is $134.13. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 47.74% from its latest reported closing price of $90.79.

The projected annual revenue for RCI Hospitality Holdings is $299MM, an increase of 11.63%. The projected annual EPS is $5.86, an increase of 19.43%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in RCI Hospitality Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RICK is 0.2320%, an increase of 39.7813%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.14% to 4,347K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ADW Capital Management holds 899,000 shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 244,304 shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231,430 shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RICK by 48.67% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 190,826 shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201,130 shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RICK by 38.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 155,982 shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147,449 shares, representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RICK by 48.00% over the last quarter.

Scholtz & Company holds 114,970 shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,993 shares, representing a decrease of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RICK by 93.42% over the last quarter.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Declares $0.05 Dividend

RCI Hospitality Holdings said on December 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on December 29, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $90.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.22%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.49%, the lowest has been 0.18%, and the highest has been 1.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.54%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Background Information

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.

