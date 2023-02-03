BlackRock Increases Position in RBC Bearings (ROLL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.66MM shares of RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 7.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.54% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.68% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for RBC Bearings is $260.54. The forecasts range from a low of $212.10 to a high of $322.35. The average price target represents an increase of 22.68% from its latest reported closing price of $212.38.

Fund Sentiment

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in RBC Bearings. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ROLL is 0.3912%, an increase of 7.1378%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 38,243K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,877,046 shares

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,305,912 shares

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 2,097,994 shares

Durable Capital Partners holds 1,702,253 shares

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,404,810 shares

