BlackRock Increases Position in Quanterix (QTRX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.76MM shares of Quanterix Corp (QTRX). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.46MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.04% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quanterix is $14.02. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.04% from its latest reported closing price of $13.88.

The projected annual revenue for Quanterix is $112MM, an increase of 1.73%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.88.

Fund Sentiment

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanterix. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.01%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:QTRX is 0.0864%, a decrease of 12.8523%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.26% to 34,952K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Camber Capital Management holds 3,000,000 shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141,700 shares, representing an increase of 61.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 26.24% over the last quarter.

DFCIX - Delaware Smid Cap Growth Fund holds 2,144,854 shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,441,824 shares, representing a decrease of 13.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 17.61% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,934,619 shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701,841 shares, representing an increase of 63.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 91.08% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,808,526 shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510,507 shares, representing an increase of 16.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 22.32% over the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 1,451,592 shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,605,927 shares, representing a decrease of 10.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTRX by 39.78% over the last quarter.

Quanterix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quanterix is a company that's digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company's digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix' technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts.

