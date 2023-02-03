BlackRock Increases Position in Quanta Services (PWR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.97MM shares of Quanta Services Inc (PWR). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 10.97MM shares and 7.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.11% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.66% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quanta Services is $166.33. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 9.66% from its latest reported closing price of $151.68.

The projected annual revenue for Quanta Services is $18,348MM, an increase of 10.66%. The projected annual EPS is $7.08, an increase of 134.33%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanta Services. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PWR is 0.4261%, a decrease of 1.9171%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 179,940K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,332,428 shares representing 11.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,328,762 shares representing 10.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,364,902 shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 10.69% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 10,610,000 shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,721,100 shares, representing an increase of 8.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 20.96% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,626,800 shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,592,800 shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 18.51% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,764,900 shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,088,700 shares, representing a decrease of 22.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PWR by 22.10% over the last quarter.

Quanta Services Background Information

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope.

