BlackRock Increases Position in QUALCOMM (QCOM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 84.33MM shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 81.38MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.63% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.15% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for QUALCOMM is $149.07. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $249.90. The average price target represents an increase of 12.15% from its latest reported closing price of $132.93.

The projected annual revenue for QUALCOMM is $41,166MM, a decrease of 4.17%. The projected annual EPS is $10.43, a decrease of 0.57%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3654 funds or institutions reporting positions in QUALCOMM. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 1.03%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:QCOM is 0.6619%, a decrease of 8.9296%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 909,008K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,507,219 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,981,094 shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 6.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,457,040 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,789,836 shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,122,545 shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,555,218 shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,844,528 shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,079,136 shares, representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 19.54% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 17,871,016 shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,122,833 shares, representing a decrease of 23.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 24.27% over the last quarter.

QUALCOMM Declares $0.75 Dividend

QUALCOMM said on January 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 will receive the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $132.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.26%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.86%, the lowest has been 1.46%, and the highest has been 4.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Qualcomm Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When people connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. The company brings the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly. Qualcomm Incorporated includes licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

