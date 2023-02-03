BlackRock Increases Position in Quad (QUAD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.04MM shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 0.76MM shares and 1.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 169.23% and an increase in total ownership of 3.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quad. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 5.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:QUAD is 0.0138%, a decrease of 35.7529%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.11% to 18,845K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Miller Value Partners holds 1,338,450 shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,088,650 shares, representing an increase of 18.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 36.82% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,124,330 shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,103,900 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,000,252 shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144,500 shares, representing a decrease of 14.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 867,700 shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 995,600 shares, representing a decrease of 14.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QUAD by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Quad Declares $0.15 Dividend

Quad said on February 18, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2020 received the payment on March 9, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $4.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.71%, the lowest has been 4.33%, and the highest has been 22.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.88 (n=104).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Quad Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quad is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation and strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company's integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.