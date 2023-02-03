BlackRock Increases Position in PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.72MM shares of PubMatic, Inc. Class A (PUBM). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 9, 2021 they reported 0.61MM shares and 3.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 341.66% and an increase in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.70% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for PubMatic, Inc. is $20.23. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 19.70% from its latest reported closing price of $16.90.

The projected annual revenue for PubMatic, Inc. is $290MM, an increase of 12.75%. The projected annual EPS is $0.50, a decrease of 41.72%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 320 funds or institutions reporting positions in PubMatic, Inc.. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.84%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PUBM is 0.0969%, a decrease of 0.8772%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.75% to 23,272K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fiera Capital holds 1,360,168 shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,408,199 shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 27.44% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,219,599 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186,639 shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 84.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,165,156 shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239,766 shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Graham Holdings holds 1,081,811 shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 851,895 shares, representing an increase of 21.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 44.28% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,029,445 shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063,366 shares, representing a decrease of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUBM by 5.65% over the last quarter.

PubMatic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PubMatic, Inc. delivers superior revenue to publishers by being a sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

