BlackRock Increases Position in PTC (PTC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.97MM shares of PTC Inc (PTC). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 8.72MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.90% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.00% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for PTC is $148.19. The forecasts range from a low of $129.28 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.00% from its latest reported closing price of $132.31.

The projected annual revenue for PTC is $1,975MM, an increase of 1.72%. The projected annual EPS is $4.61, an increase of 58.28%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1089 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PTC is 0.3288%, an increase of 7.3259%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 113,451K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 4,409,684 shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,247,984 shares, representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 8.96% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,235,441 shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,939,962 shares, representing a decrease of 16.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 24.30% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,686,342 shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company.

Select Equity Group holds 3,314,278 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547,821 shares, representing an increase of 53.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 129.39% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 3,211,945 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,591,941 shares, representing a decrease of 11.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTC by 7.28% over the last quarter.

PTC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation - on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.