BlackRock Increases Position in Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.65MM shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.28MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.29% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 159.12% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Protagonist Therapeutics is $33.66. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 159.12% from its latest reported closing price of $12.99.

The projected annual revenue for Protagonist Therapeutics is $9MM, a decrease of 74.64%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.08.

Fund Sentiment

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Protagonist Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 4.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PTGX is 0.0578%, a decrease of 18.1801%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.86% to 49,619K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rtw Investments holds 4,176,837 shares representing 8.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,794,499 shares, representing a decrease of 14.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 17.15% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 3,788,792 shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,918,610 shares, representing a decrease of 56.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 31.70% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 3,651,887 shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,700,608 shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 1.60% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,537,993 shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,056,200 shares, representing a decrease of 59.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTGX by 36.87% over the last quarter.

Johnson & Johnson holds 2,449,183 shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Background Information

Protagonist Therapeutics Background Information

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based new chemical entities in different stages of development. Rusfertide (PTG-300) is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera, and a separate Phase 2 clinical study for hereditary hemochromatosis. PN-943 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in a 150 patient Phase 2 study for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial targeted indication. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Crohn's disease. Two additional second-generation oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates PN-235 and PN-232, are in early stages of clinical development. The Company has developed a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms.

