BlackRock Increases Position in PROS Holdings (PRO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.53MM shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO). This represents 7.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.27MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.93% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.38% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for PROS Holdings is $36.89. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 47.38% from its latest reported closing price of $25.03.

The projected annual revenue for PROS Holdings is $305MM, an increase of 12.85%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.49.

Fund Sentiment

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in PROS Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PRO is 0.1958%, a decrease of 2.0636%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.43% to 55,174K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 5,219,077 shares representing 11.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,230,298 shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 3,642,954 shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632,119 shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 2.48% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 3,269,779 shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,456,749 shares, representing a decrease of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 10.16% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 2,978,898 shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,197,116 shares, representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,944,846 shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,270,028 shares, representing a decrease of 11.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Pros Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. The customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into company's industry solutions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.