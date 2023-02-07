BlackRock Increases Position in Procter & Gamble (PG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 159.68MM shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 156.81MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.83% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.47% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble is $156.21. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.47% from its latest reported closing price of $141.40.

The projected annual revenue for Procter & Gamble is $82,223MM, an increase of 2.42%. The projected annual EPS is $6.01, an increase of 2.56%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 4597 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 1.06%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PG is 0.8819%, a decrease of 3.3683%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.37% to 1,663,945K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71,301,699 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,657,484 shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 7.64% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,168,672 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,106,256 shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 45,920,280 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,649,954 shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 36,759,782 shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,397,225 shares, representing a decrease of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 88.54% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 36,371,996 shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,341,048 shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Procter & Gamble Declares $0.91 Dividend

Procter & Gamble said on January 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share ($3.65 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 19, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.91 per share.

At the current share price of $141.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.68%, the lowest has been 2.14%, and the highest has been 3.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Procter & Gamble Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

