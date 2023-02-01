BlackRock Increases Position in Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.97MM shares of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.50MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.03% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.78% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Praxis Precision Medicines is $9.05. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 81.78% from its latest reported closing price of $4.98.

The projected annual revenue for Praxis Precision Medicines is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-2.78.

Fund Sentiment

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Praxis Precision Medicines. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PRAX is 0.0484%, a decrease of 20.9593%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.49% to 47,551K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 4,894,109 shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 4,329,429 shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 783,201 shares, representing an increase of 81.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 33.71% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,518,062 shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 3,458,525 shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297,347 shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 7.83% over the last quarter.

Vida Ventures Advisors holds 2,939,329 shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates.

