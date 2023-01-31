BlackRock Increases Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.45MM shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.54MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.89% and an increase in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 227.08% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for PMV Pharmaceuticals is $26.69. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 227.08% from its latest reported closing price of $8.16.

The projected annual revenue for PMV Pharmaceuticals is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.98.

Fund Sentiment

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in PMV Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PMVP is 0.4383%, a decrease of 5.1613%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.26% to 63,238K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 6,563,077 shares representing 14.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,706,099 shares representing 10.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,919,323 shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMVP by 17.65% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 4,356,920 shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,395,677 shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMVP by 26.14% over the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 3,163,795 shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,498,636 shares, representing a decrease of 10.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMVP by 32.94% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 3,158,883 shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,517,056 shares, representing a decrease of 43.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PMVP by 41.53% over the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.