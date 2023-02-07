BlackRock Increases Position in Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.03MM shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 9.70MM shares and 8.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.44% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.87% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle West Capital is $73.44. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.87% from its latest reported closing price of $75.61.

The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle West Capital is $4,033MM, a decrease of 1.97%. The projected annual EPS is $4.25, a decrease of 10.26%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1067 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle West Capital. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PNW is 0.2042%, a decrease of 4.0351%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 117,284K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 9,041,344 shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,202,529 shares, representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 69.53% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,647,414 shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,676,614 shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 4.67% over the last quarter.

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 4,988,821 shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,404,679 shares, representing a decrease of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,955,963 shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,928,561 shares, representing an increase of 20.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 18.23% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,724,089 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,717,224 shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNW by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle West Capital Declares $0.86 Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital said on December 14, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share ($3.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.86 per share.

At the current share price of $75.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.58%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.95%, the lowest has been 3.03%, and the highest has been 5.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.73. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Pinnacle West Capital Background Information

Pinnacle West Capital Corp., an energy holding company based in Phoenix, has consolidated assets of about $19 billion, about 6,300 megawatts of generating capacity and 6,200 employees in Arizona and New Mexico. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service, the company provides retail electricity service to nearly 1.3 million Arizona homes and businesses.

