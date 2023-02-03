BlackRock Increases Position in Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.95MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.05% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.41% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peoples Bancorp is $33.92. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 12.41% from its latest reported closing price of $30.17.

The projected annual revenue for Peoples Bancorp is $409MM, an increase of 21.74%. The projected annual EPS is $3.59, a decrease of 1.12%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peoples Bancorp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PEBO is 0.1006%, an increase of 11.0137%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 17,503K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,553,838 shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,356,853 shares, representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 69.74% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,064,606 shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929,449 shares, representing an increase of 12.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 12.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 779,671 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 779,422 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 13.41% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 698,016 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 688,793 shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Peoples Bank holds 608,717 shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 610,613 shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEBO by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Peoples Bancorp Declares $0.38 Dividend

Peoples Bancorp said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $30.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.55%, the lowest has been 2.84%, and the highest has been 7.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Marietta, Ohio, since 1902, Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $4.8 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020, and 88 locations, including 76 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

