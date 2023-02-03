BlackRock Increases Position in Peabody Energy (BTU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.09MM shares of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 7, 2021 they reported 4.86MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 66.30% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.16% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peabody Energy is $33.86. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 19.16% from its latest reported closing price of $28.42.

The projected annual revenue for Peabody Energy is $4,940MM, an increase of 6.92%. The projected annual EPS is $5.60, a decrease of 34.17%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peabody Energy. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BTU is 0.4571%, an increase of 19.9916%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.71% to 124,230K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 25,859,970 shares representing 17.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,447,777 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,383,865 shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 23.58% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF holds 2,929,832 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,791,360 shares, representing a decrease of 29.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 16.13% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,922,906 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,903,261 shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 22.16% over the last quarter.

Progeny 3 holds 2,870,384 shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,451,369 shares, representing an increase of 14.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTU by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Peabody Energy Declares $0.14 Dividend

Peabody Energy said on October 16, 2019 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.58 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 29, 2019 received the payment on November 29, 2019. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $28.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.78%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 4.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.76 (n=81).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Peabody Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peabody is a leading coal producer, providing essential products to fuel baseload electricity for emerging and developed countries and create the steel needed to build foundational infrastructure. The company's commitment to sustainability underpins its activities today and helps to shape the strategy for the future.

