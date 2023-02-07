BlackRock Increases Position in Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 76.25MM shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 75.99MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.35% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.05% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paypal Holdings is $107.90. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.05% from its latest reported closing price of $82.33.

The projected annual revenue for Paypal Holdings is $30,654MM, an increase of 13.31%. The projected annual EPS is $4.86, an increase of 145.90%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3188 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paypal Holdings. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 1.73%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PYPL is 0.5738%, an increase of 12.6120%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 906,214K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,496,939 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,110,044 shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 29.92% over the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 31,771,618 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,841,618 shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 14.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,216,028 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,633,402 shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 30.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,684,256 shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,260,874 shares, representing an increase of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 30.37% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 16,981,368 shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,727,344 shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 29.65% over the last quarter.

PayPal Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make [nancial services and commerce more convenient, a ordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 375 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.