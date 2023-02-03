BlackRock Increases Position in Paylocity Holding (PCTY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.48MM shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.05MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.40% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.29% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paylocity Holding is $276.42. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.29% from its latest reported closing price of $226.04.

The projected annual revenue for Paylocity Holding is $1,147MM, an increase of 24.10%. The projected annual EPS is $4.22, an increase of 158.09%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 893 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paylocity Holding. This is an increase of 65 owner(s) or 7.85%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PCTY is 0.4403%, an increase of 13.2701%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 49,346K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,750,756 shares representing 13.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,778,582 shares, representing a decrease of 26.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 42.35% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 5,457,488 shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,567,365 shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 36.69% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,625,939 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454,126 shares, representing an increase of 10.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 64.52% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,564,480 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,335,266 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473,710 shares, representing a decrease of 10.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCTY by 37.93% over the last quarter.

Paylocity Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today's challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement.

