BlackRock Increases Position in Paychex (PAYX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 30.83MM shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 30.38MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.48% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.61% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paychex is $123.75. The forecasts range from a low of $115.14 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 2.61% from its latest reported closing price of $120.60.

The projected annual revenue for Paychex is $5,067MM, an increase of 5.19%. The projected annual EPS is $4.27, an increase of 4.94%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paychex. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PAYX is 0.3061%, a decrease of 2.0113%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 286,891K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 14,672,396 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,534,620 shares, representing a decrease of 5.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 0.19% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 10,894,449 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,540,523 shares, representing a decrease of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 55.78% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 9,710,835 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,622,682 shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 4.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,666,212 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,570,483 shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 3.75% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,103,531 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,203,084 shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYX by 2.39% over the last quarter.

Paychex Declares $0.79 Dividend

Paychex said on January 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

At the current share price of $120.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.62%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.85%, the lowest has been 1.93%, and the highest has been 4.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Paychex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paychex, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for human resources, payroll, benefits, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex served more than 680,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2020 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees.

