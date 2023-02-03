BlackRock Increases Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.94MM shares of Paya Holdings Inc. Class A (PAYA). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 6.49MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.02% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.36% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paya Holdings Inc. is $9.87. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.36% from its latest reported closing price of $9.74.

The projected annual revenue for Paya Holdings Inc. is $320MM, an increase of 15.67%. The projected annual EPS is $0.44, an increase of 492.20%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paya Holdings Inc.. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.32%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PAYA is 0.2409%, an increase of 22.4398%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 150,578K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Gtcr holds 45,234,022 shares representing 34.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,693,889 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,382,054 shares, representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYA by 85.62% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 6,829,405 shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,268,770 shares, representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYA by 53.64% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 5,652,830 shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,161,768 shares, representing a decrease of 9.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYA by 30.87% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,420,722 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,787,268 shares, representing an increase of 11.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYA by 49.95% over the last quarter.

Paya Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow.

