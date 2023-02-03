BlackRock Increases Position in Panasonic (6752)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 196.63MM shares of Panasonic Corp (6752). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 178.20MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.34% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panasonic. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JP:6752 is 0.2996%, a decrease of 0.2133%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 247,029K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,434,127 shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,007,051 shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6752 by 2.82% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 23,006,590 shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,029,022 shares, representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6752 by 2.96% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 22,798,900 shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,223,000 shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6752 by 11.36% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,875,604 shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,435,722 shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6752 by 1.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,606,400 shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,392,400 shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6752 by 2.28% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

