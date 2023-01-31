BlackRock Increases Position in Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.11MM shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 10.16MM shares and 4.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 48.66% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.06% Downside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pan American Silver is $17.03. The forecasts range from a low of $15.08 to a high of $20.37. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.06% from its latest reported closing price of $18.13.

The projected annual revenue for Pan American Silver is $1,510MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.42.

Fund Sentiment

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pan American Silver. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PAAS is 0.2962%, a decrease of 9.9606%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 134,638K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 21,582,103 shares representing 10.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,373,063 shares, representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 12.59% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 10,801,610 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,153,447 shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 8.60% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 8,794,297 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,205,615 shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 14.35% over the last quarter.

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 6,835,667 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 5,116,645 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,594,273 shares, representing an increase of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAAS by 47.08% over the last quarter.

Pan American Silver Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. It also owns the Escobal mine in Guatemalathat is currently not operating. As the world's second largest primary silver producer with the largest silver reserve base globally, it provides enhanced exposure to silver in addition to a diversified portfolio of gold producing assets. Pan American has a 27-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for corporate social responsibility, operational excellence and prudent financial management. It is headquartered in Vancouver, B.C.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.