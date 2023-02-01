BlackRock Increases Position in ORIX (IX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 81.87MM shares of ORIX Corp. (IX). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 77.52MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.61% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.23% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for ORIX is $108.34. The forecasts range from a low of $94.21 to a high of $126.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.23% from its latest reported closing price of $87.92.

The projected annual revenue for ORIX is $2,681,763MM, an increase of 1.44%. The projected annual EPS is $239.97, a decrease of 0.42%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in ORIX. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IX is 0.3376%, a decrease of 10.9736%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.19% to 108,397K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,947,069 shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,721,182 shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IX by 7.24% over the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 10,461,500 shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,004,200 shares, representing a decrease of 24.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IX by 11.48% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 9,773,833 shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,893,533 shares, representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IX by 7.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,900,088 shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,663,014 shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IX by 5.67% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 7,788,432 shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,798,799 shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IX by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Orix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ORIX Corporation, styled as ORIX, is a Japanese diversified financial services group headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, and Osaka, Japan.

