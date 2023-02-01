BlackRock Increases Position in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.18MM shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.00MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.40% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.99% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orion Engineered Carbons is $27.74. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 31.99% from its latest reported closing price of $21.02.

The projected annual revenue for Orion Engineered Carbons is $2,197MM, an increase of 12.01%. The projected annual EPS is $2.55, an increase of 62.91%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 358 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Engineered Carbons. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OEC is 0.3051%, a decrease of 19.8266%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 64,028K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 4,537,313 shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,741,388 shares, representing an increase of 17.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 15.58% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,246,241 shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,244,808 shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,873,925 shares, representing a decrease of 19.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 23.21% over the last quarter.

Inherent Group holds 2,741,655 shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,735,216 shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 40.25% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,715,791 shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,726,691 shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 9.07% over the last quarter.

Orion Engineered Carbons Declares $0.02 Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons said on September 29, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022 received the payment on January 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $21.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.39%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.26%, the lowest has been 0.40%, and the highest has been 11.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.65 (n=173).

The current dividend yield is 1.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.90%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Background Information

Orion Engineered Carbons is a global supplier of carbon black products including high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks, and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires, and mechanical rubber goods, such as automotive belts and hoses. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability.

