BlackRock Increases Position in Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.47MM shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.67MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 47.96% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.52% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Origin Bancorp is $49.37. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 25.52% from its latest reported closing price of $39.33.

The projected annual revenue for Origin Bancorp is $445MM, an increase of 44.64%. The projected annual EPS is $4.68, an increase of 41.96%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Origin Bancorp. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OBNK is 0.1302%, an increase of 2.8878%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.73% to 17,119K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,193,180 shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 912,699 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 882,202 shares, representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBNK by 10.37% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 818,696 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823,296 shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBNK by 1.96% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 806,749 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 810,049 shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBNK by 4.87% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 685,000 shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Origin Bancorp Declares $0.15 Dividend

Origin Bancorp said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $39.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.09%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 1.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.48 (n=222).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.62%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Origin Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Origin is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin's wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912. Deeply rooted in Origin's history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to its clients and communities. Origin provides a broad range of financial services to businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. Origin currently operates 44 banking centers located from Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas across North Louisiana to Central Mississippi, as well as in Houston, Texas.

