BlackRock Increases Position in Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.10MM shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 8.24MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 34.75% and an increase in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 282.94% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Organogenesis Holdings is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 282.94% from its latest reported closing price of $2.93.

The projected annual revenue for Organogenesis Holdings is $511MM, an increase of 10.15%. The projected annual EPS is $0.24, a decrease of 48.04%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organogenesis Holdings. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ORGO is 0.0411%, a decrease of 27.4345%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.78% to 60,284K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 6,489,063 shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,286,167 shares, representing an increase of 18.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 29.01% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,198,480 shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,434,589 shares, representing an increase of 14.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 21.01% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 4,239,055 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,619,833 shares, representing an increase of 38.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,600,944 shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,592,012 shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORGO by 59.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,884,061 shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Organogenesis Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis's comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs.

