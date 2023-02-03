BlackRock Increases Position in Open Text (OTEX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.83MM shares of Open Text Corp. (OTEX). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 13.19MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.85% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.70% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Open Text is $38.15. The forecasts range from a low of $25.18 to a high of $47.03. The average price target represents an increase of 14.70% from its latest reported closing price of $33.26.

The projected annual revenue for Open Text is $3,540MM, an increase of 0.75%. The projected annual EPS is $3.21, an increase of 486.41%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Open Text. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OTEX is 0.2629%, a decrease of 13.0449%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 193,106K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 14,874,401 shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,137,823 shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 24.59% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 12,059,641 shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,857,361 shares, representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 29.99% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 11,871,107 shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,896,921 shares, representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 17.43% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 9,697,255 shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,938,179 shares, representing a decrease of 12.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 33.55% over the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 9,172,271 shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,364,861 shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTEX by 24.81% over the last quarter.

Open Text Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, on-premises or in the cloud.

