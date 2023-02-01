BlackRock Increases Position in Open Lending (LPRO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.66MM shares of Open Lending Corp (LPRO). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 29.67% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.13% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Open Lending is $12.90. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 47.13% from its latest reported closing price of $8.77.

The projected annual revenue for Open Lending is $172MM, a decrease of 15.76%. The projected annual EPS is $0.55, a decrease of 29.41%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Open Lending. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LPRO is 0.3349%, a decrease of 6.0629%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 124,953K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 17,148,682 shares representing 13.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,522,236 shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPRO by 15.46% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,921,736 shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,399,688 shares, representing an increase of 41.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPRO by 22.49% over the last quarter.

Bregal Sagemount I holds 7,564,566 shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bregal North America General Partner Jersey holds 7,564,566 shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bregal Investments holds 7,564,566 shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Open Lending Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Open Lending provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For 20 years they have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios by saying 'yes' to more automotive loans.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.