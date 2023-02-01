BlackRock Increases Position in Ocugen (OCGN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.06MM shares of Ocugen Inc (OCGN). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 12.93MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.47% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 328.34% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ocugen is $5.44. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 328.34% from its latest reported closing price of $1.27.

The projected annual revenue for Ocugen is $31MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.40.

Fund Sentiment

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ocugen. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OCGN is 0.0129%, a decrease of 22.9952%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 87,292K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 21,119,856 shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,174,888 shares, representing a decrease of 23.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 36.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,504,099 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,502,105 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 18.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,602,391 shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,899,705 shares, representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 20.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,805,948 shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,679,106 shares, representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 16.01% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,132,186 shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,294,268 shares, representing a decrease of 5.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OCGN by 23.13% over the last quarter.

Ocugen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19. Its breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug - "one to many" and its novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. The Company is co-developing Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN™ vaccine candidate for COVID-19 in the U.S. market.

