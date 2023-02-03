BlackRock Increases Position in Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.66MM shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 1.28MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 185.46% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.15% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oasis Petroleum is $208.93. The forecasts range from a low of $158.57 to a high of $247.80. The average price target represents an increase of 91.15% from its latest reported closing price of $109.30.

Fund Sentiment

There are 781 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oasis Petroleum. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 11.10%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OAS is 0.4920%, an increase of 58.3235%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 79.58% to 47,276K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,052,549 shares

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,788,834 shares

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,982,475 shares

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,180,002 shares

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,057,217 shares

Oasis Petroleum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Oasis Petroleum, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

