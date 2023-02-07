BlackRock Increases Position in nVent Electric (NVT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.12MM shares of nVent Electric PLC (NVT). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 14.00MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.04% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for nVent Electric is $43.69. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.04% from its latest reported closing price of $40.44.

The projected annual revenue for nVent Electric is $2,975MM, an increase of 4.89%. The projected annual EPS is $2.50, an increase of 35.11%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 855 funds or institutions reporting positions in nVent Electric. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.64%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NVT is 0.3015%, a decrease of 0.4351%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 182,772K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

American Century Companies holds 10,266,398 shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,929,489 shares, representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,590,045 shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,649,408 shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 75.74% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,357,363 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,697,617 shares, representing a decrease of 25.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 57.09% over the last quarter.

FRDAX - Franklin Rising Dividends Fund Advisor Class holds 5,009,065 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,068,468 shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 5.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,982,143 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,902,937 shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVT by 6.87% over the last quarter.

nVent Electric Declares $0.18 Dividend

nVent Electric said on December 13, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 19, 2023 received the payment on February 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $40.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.69%, the lowest has been 1.73%, and the highest has been 5.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=215).

The current dividend yield is 1.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

nVent Electric Background Information

nVent Electric Background Information

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The Company believes its inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. It designs, manufactures, markets, installs and services high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. The Company offers a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Its principal office is in London and its management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Its robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

