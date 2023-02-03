BlackRock Increases Position in Nutanix (NTNX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.19MM shares of Nutanix Inc (NTNX). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 10, 2018 they reported 4.02MM shares and 3.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 203.10% and an increase in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.53% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nutanix is $33.51. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.53% from its latest reported closing price of $29.52.

The projected annual revenue for Nutanix is $1,818MM, an increase of 11.13%. The projected annual EPS is $0.21.

Fund Sentiment

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nutanix. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.91%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NTNX is 0.2646%, an increase of 33.9707%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 189,528K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 21,061,059 shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,163,311 shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 54.23% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 11,904,246 shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,977,991 shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 65.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,708,967 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,489,132 shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 53.44% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 6,241,785 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,128,885 shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 56.97% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 5,786,536 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,621,391 shares, representing a decrease of 14.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTNX by 43.24% over the last quarter.

Nutanix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making computing invisible anywhere. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location at any scale for their private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

