BlackRock Increases Position in Novocure (NVCR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.61MM shares of Novocure Ltd (NVCR). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 6.69MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.69% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Novocure is $105.06. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.78% from its latest reported closing price of $90.74.

The projected annual revenue for Novocure is $550MM, an increase of 1.45%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.01.

There are 614 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novocure. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NVCR is 0.2118%, an increase of 25.7482%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.09% to 109,890K shares.

Capital World Investors holds 12,788,239 shares representing 12.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,722,484 shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 26.04% over the last quarter.

Nordwand Advisors holds 9,114,361 shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company.

Baillie Gifford & holds 8,863,842 shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,914,191 shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,916,635 shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,915,165 shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 17.25% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,023,727 shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,924,253 shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

