BlackRock Increases Position in NovaGold Resources (NG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.67MM shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 19.66MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.13% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.10% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for NovaGold Resources is $8.84. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 40.10% from its latest reported closing price of $6.31.

The projected annual revenue for NovaGold Resources is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.12.

Fund Sentiment

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in NovaGold Resources. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.11%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NG is 0.1747%, an increase of 9.9128%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 219,972K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Paulson & holds 22,226,300 shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 19,348,289 shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,394,458 shares, representing an increase of 20.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NG by 30.18% over the last quarter.

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 18,026,001 shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,092,763 shares, representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NG by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Public Investment Fund holds 16,137,695 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 14,776,778 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,211,573 shares, representing an increase of 3.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NG by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Novagold Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NOVAGOLD is a well-financed precious metals company focused on the development of its 50%-owned Donlin Gold project in Alaska, one of the safest mining jurisdictions in the world. With approximately 39 million ounces of gold in the measured and indicated mineral resource categories, inclusive of proven and probable mineral reserves (541 million tonnes at an average grade of approximately 2.24 grams per tonne in the measured and indicated resource categories on a 100% basis), 9 Donlin Gold is regarded to be one of the largest, highest-grade, and most prospective known open pit gold deposits in the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.