BlackRock Increases Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24.40MM shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 21.20MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.08% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.41% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is $18.91. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 11.41% from its latest reported closing price of $16.97.

The projected annual revenue for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is $8,677MM, an increase of 127.62%. The projected annual EPS is $1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 924 funds or institutions reporting positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCLH is 0.11%, an increase of 15.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 274,234K shares. The put/call ratio of NCLH is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 24,085K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,885K shares, representing a decrease of 40.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 22.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,596K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,352K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 8.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,699K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,575K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 7.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,552K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,269K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,337K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,142K shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCLH by 8.35% over the last quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

