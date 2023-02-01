BlackRock Increases Position in Northern Oil & Gas (NOG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.39MM shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.11MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.14% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.74% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northern Oil & Gas is $50.53. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 50.74% from its latest reported closing price of $33.52.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Oil & Gas is $2,151MM, an increase of 24.57%. The projected annual EPS is $11.29, an increase of 11.98%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Oil & Gas. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NOG is 0.2765%, an increase of 12.2790%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 80,983K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,054,000 shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,054,000 shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,630,126 shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667,524 shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 13.65% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,409,280 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Copeland Capital Management holds 2,297,895 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,146,303 shares, representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOG by 60.64% over the last quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the Williston Basin Bakken and Three Forks play in North Dakota and Montana.

