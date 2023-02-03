BlackRock Increases Position in Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.16MM shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 9.59MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.77% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.36% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nordic American Tanker is $4.46. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 45.36% from its latest reported closing price of $3.07.

The projected annual revenue for Nordic American Tanker is $297MM, an increase of 21.90%. The projected annual EPS is $0.48.

Fund Sentiment

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordic American Tanker. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 10.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NAT is 0.0532%, an increase of 11.3802%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.55% to 89,209K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Millennium Management holds 5,238,234 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,730,368 shares, representing an increase of 47.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 129.22% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,266,191 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,565,643 shares, representing a decrease of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 56.03% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,264,024 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,269,072 shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 35.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,118,630 shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,555,429 shares, representing a decrease of 10.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 16.83% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,711,011 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,267,211 shares, representing a decrease of 14.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAT by 19.92% over the last quarter.

Nordic American Tankers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.