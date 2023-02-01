BlackRock Increases Position in Nlight (LASR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.11MM shares of Nlight Inc (LASR). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.71MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.68% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.13% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nlight is $17.75. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 43.13% from its latest reported closing price of $12.40.

The projected annual revenue for Nlight is $242MM, a decrease of 4.39%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.39.

Fund Sentiment

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nlight. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LASR is 0.1288%, an increase of 2.2260%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 51,733K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,347,773 shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,334,631 shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 4.30% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 2,090,469 shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,938,556 shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810,482 shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 52.94% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,790,981 shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,788,278 shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,727,918 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607,618 shares, representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LASR by 9.17% over the last quarter.

nLIGHT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Its lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,200 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea and Italy.

