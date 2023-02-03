BlackRock Increases Position in Nkarta (NKTX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.20MM shares of Nkarta Inc (NKTX). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 1.35MM shares and 4.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 136.27% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 427.59% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nkarta is $30.60. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 427.59% from its latest reported closing price of $5.80.

The projected annual revenue for Nkarta is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.92.

Fund Sentiment

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nkarta. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 6.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NKTX is 0.1464%, a decrease of 6.9441%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.16% to 44,478K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 7,805,129 shares representing 15.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,003,344 shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company.

NEA Management Company holds 3,571,640 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samsara BioCapital holds 2,868,035 shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,814,844 shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nkarta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off the shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of cell therapy candidates generated by efficient manufacturing processes, which are engineered to enhance tumor targeting and improve persistence for sustained activity in the body.

