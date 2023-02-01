BlackRock Increases Position in Nippon Steel (5401)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 59.69MM shares of Nippon Steel Corp (5401). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 52.46MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.78% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nippon Steel. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JP:5401 is 0.1650%, an increase of 5.6785%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 72,283K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,889,350 shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308,904 shares, representing an increase of 97.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5401 by 3,669.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,079,401 shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,907,765 shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5401 by 12.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,221,708 shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110,700 shares, representing an increase of 97.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5401 by 3,977.45% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,592,735 shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,666,435 shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5401 by 2.68% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 2,579,200 shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,715,400 shares, representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5401 by 0.22% over the last quarter.

