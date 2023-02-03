BlackRock Increases Position in Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.12MM shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.79MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.36% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.05% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nextier Oilfield Solutions is $15.21. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 64.05% from its latest reported closing price of $9.27.

The projected annual revenue for Nextier Oilfield Solutions is $4,054MM, an increase of 40.58%. The projected annual EPS is $2.42, an increase of 206.16%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 517 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nextier Oilfield Solutions. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NEX is 0.1991%, a decrease of 27.4667%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.58% to 228,276K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cerberus Capital Management holds 27,418,816 shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,245,035 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,196,347 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,122,359 shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 17.91% over the last quarter.

OIH - VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF holds 5,691,562 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,797,843 shares, representing a decrease of 19.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 10.53% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 5,598,349 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,797,843 shares, representing a decrease of 21.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 33.90% over the last quarter.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across the most active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

