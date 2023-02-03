BlackRock Increases Position in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.37MM shares of Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. (NXST). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 10, 2019 they reported 1.96MM shares and 4.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 71.91% and an increase in total ownership of 4.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.14% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nexstar Broadcasting Group is $221.57. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $248.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.14% from its latest reported closing price of $212.75.

The projected annual revenue for Nexstar Broadcasting Group is $5,317MM, an increase of 6.98%. The projected annual EPS is $18.17, a decrease of 29.18%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 987 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexstar Broadcasting Group. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NXST is 0.3994%, a decrease of 6.6637%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 44,005K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,994,490 shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003,306 shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 45.89% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,434,419 shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368,313 shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,196,460 shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079,806 shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 23.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,101,828 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,130,113 shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 4.11% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,063,819 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266,647 shares, representing a decrease of 19.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXST by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Nexstar Broadcasting Group Declares $1.35 Dividend

Nexstar Broadcasting Group said on January 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share ($5.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.90 per share.

At the current share price of $212.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.54%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.05%, the lowest has been 1.47%, and the highest has been 4.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.61%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Nexstar Media Group Background Information

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). The division's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset.

