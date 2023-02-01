BlackRock Increases Position in News (NWSA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 26.19MM shares of News Corp (NWSA). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 25.01MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.75% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.51% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for News is $23.61. The forecasts range from a low of $16.66 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.51% from its latest reported closing price of $20.26.

The projected annual revenue for News is $10,385MM, an increase of 0.23%. The projected annual EPS is $0.63, a decrease of 20.70%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 994 funds or institutions reporting positions in News. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.90%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NWSA is 0.1538%, a decrease of 3.3288%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.57% to 193,300K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Yacktman Asset Management holds 16,803,181 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,516,443 shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 12.02% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 16,163,715 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,199,577 shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 5.81% over the last quarter.

PRFDX - T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund holds 14,425,000 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,700,000 shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 12,869,543 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,098,788 shares, representing a decrease of 118.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 49.28% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,423,036 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,168,641 shares, representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWSA by 2.57% over the last quarter.

News Declares $0.10 Dividend

News said on August 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 13, 2022 received the payment on October 12, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $20.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.29%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 2.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

News Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

News Corp is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide.

