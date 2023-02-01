BlackRock Increases Position in NewMarket (NEU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.61MM shares of NewMarket Corporation (NEU). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.60MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.89% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in NewMarket. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NEU is 0.1411%, an increase of 18.4156%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 6,962K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank Of America holds 988,621 shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996,553 shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 73.67% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 692,882 shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 698,801 shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 361,603 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349,159 shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 56.03% over the last quarter.

TMCPX - TOUCHSTONE MID CAP FUND Class Y holds 308,612 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309,837 shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 4.05% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 260,845 shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333,386 shares, representing a decrease of 27.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 17.88% over the last quarter.

NewMarket Declares $2.10 Dividend

NewMarket said on October 27, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.10 per share ($8.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.10 per share.

At the current share price of $344.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.05%, the lowest has been 1.53%, and the highest has been 2.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.98 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

NewMarket Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NewMarket Corporation through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

